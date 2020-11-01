New Delhi, November 1: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Sunday released IBPS SO 2020 Notification at its official website ibps.in. According to the IBPS SO 2020 Notification, the registration process to apply for 647 Specialist Officers posts will begin on November 2. The last date for registration is November 23. While the Preliminary exams will be held in December, IBPS will conduct the Main examinations in January next year. IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam 2020-21: Application Window Reopens Tomorrow at ibps.in; Know Last Date For Registration, Revised Exam Schedule and Eligibility Criteria.

As per the IBPS SO 2020 Notification, 485 Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) will be hired through the recruitment process. For Marketing Officer's post, there are 60 vacancies. Fifty candidates are required for the Law Officer's post. There are 25 vacant Rajbhasha Adhikari posts. Twenty candidates are needed for IT Officer's post. There are 7 vacancies for HR/Personnel Officer's post. Tata Consultancy Services Opens National Qualifier Test to Corporates For Fresher Recruitment Programmes.

IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check detailed notification below for educational qualification and age limit.

IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Application Fees

The application fees for candidates applying under SC/ST and PWBD category is Rs 175 and for others is Rs 850. Candidates will have to bear bank transaction charges for online payment of application fees and intimation charges.

