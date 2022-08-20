Mumbai, August 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently extended the last date to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022. It must be noted that the registration date has been extended for UG, PG, and Ph.D. programmes till August 26.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for AIEEA and AICE can visit the official website of NTA ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in. BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 36 Nurse, Sub Officer and Other Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

It must be noted that the correction window will open on August 28 and will close down on August 31. As per the official notification, the entrance examination for AIEEA (UG) will be conducted on September 13, 14, and 15, while the entrance exam for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/ SRF (Ph.D) will be held on September 20.

Steps to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022:

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "ICAR Entrance Exams 2022" link

Enter your login details and click on submit

Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fees

Click on submit

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

For any clarification or doubts, candidates can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).