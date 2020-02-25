ICSI CS December 2019–20 Exam Result for Professional Programme Declared, Download E-Mark Sheet Online at icsi.edu

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The ICSI CS Professional Result 2019-20 is declared. Students who appeared at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted Professional Exams on December 2019 can check their subject-wise marks and download their E-Mark Sheet now. The ICSI CS Professional 2019-20 Result is available at the official website; icsi.edu. ICSI has declared the CS Professional Result 2019 for both Old and New Syllabus. The results have been declared as per the decided time by the institute. ICSI will next release the CS Executive results. According to the official notification, the ICSI CS Executive Result 2019-20 will be announced at 2:00 pm today, February 25, 2020.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Resultcum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” detailed ICSI via official notification ahead of result declaration.

How to Check the ICSI CS Professional Exam Result?

Visit the official website of ICSI; icsi.edu .

. On the top bar, click on the students’ tab.

Now select, ‘Examination’ from the drop-down list.

The link to check and download the ICSI CS Professional Result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click on the link to visit the login page.

Submit the required details.

Your ICSI CS Professional Exam Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen.

ICSI made a major change by dropping CS Foundation from ICSI curriculum and introducing CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) as a mandatory qualifying test for the students of all categories for registration to the Executive Programme.