New Delhi, December 14: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the admit card for ICSI December 2020 Examination. The admit cards are released on its official website. Candidate taking the examination can visit the website the download their admit cards. The official website of ICSI is - icsi.edu. They can click on the link titled "Executive & Professional (Old & New Syllabus ) Admit Card: December 2020 Session of Examination" to download the admit card. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020: Second Selection List to be Declared Today; Candidates Can Check Names at mahacet.org.

Candidates need to login with their 17 digital registration number to download the admit card for the examination. Admit card will contain several important information, including the dates of examination, its time duration, reporting time, name and address of the examination centre, as well as the roll number of the candidate and his other personal details. OCS Exam 2020: Odisha Civil Service Aspirants to Get One Compensatory Attempt in Light of COVID-19.

Here is a step-by-step process to download your admit card from the website-

Firstly, visit the official website of ICSI — icsi.edu

Click on the link which reads "Executive & Professional (Old & New Syllabus ) Admit Card: December 2020 Session of Examination"

Login with your 17 digit registration number

Click on 'Get admit card'

Download and take a print out of the ICSI admit card for future reference

Check all your details carefully once you get the admit card. Make sure there is no discrepancies. If case of any confusion, candidates are asked to contact ICSI immediately.

