ITBP Constable Tradesman Exam 2020 Postponed, New Date to Be Announced Soon Online at itbpolice.nic.in

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) released an official notification informing candidates about the postponement of the written examinations for the posts Constable (Tradesman). Earlier, the ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2017 exam was scheduled to be held on March 1, 2020. However, the officials have decided to postpone the exam date for administrative reasons. It is to be noted here that the ITBP CT recruitment exam 2020 date has not been decided yet. Candidates applied for the recruitment exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website; itbpolice.nic.in to stay updated with the latest notification related to the ITBP CT recruitment exam. Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Call Letters Online.

“We regret to inform you that written test for CT (Tradesman)-2017 in ITBP is postponed due to administrative reasons. Fresh date for written test will be intimated to you in due course of time. For any assistance you may contact on ITBP Recruitment Helpline Nos011-24369482/24369483 on working days (0930 Hrs to 1800 Hrs),” reads the official notification.

ITBP CT Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Tailor: 19

Gardener: 38

Cobbler: 27

Water Carrier: 95

Safai Karmchari: 33

Cook: 55

Washerman: 25

Barber: 11

The application for ITBP CT recruitment was held between August 8 and September 7. The Admit Card was issued on February 17, 2020, to all the eligible candidates appearing in the recruitment exam. The officials are expected to announce the new exam dates soon.