JAC 8th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board to Release Class 8 Exam Results Soon Online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand board is expected to announce the class 8 results soon. Although there has been no official confirmation, media reports speculate the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) would release the class 8 exam results 2020 anytime soon on the official website. The students are hence advised to keep a tab on the official website; jac.jharkhand.gov.in to stay updated with the latest notification. It is also likely that JAC 8th result 2020 will be declared once the lockdown period is over on April 14, 2020. A lot of speculations may continue; this is why students are advised to only wait for the official confirmation from JAC board. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date: When Will BSEB Release Class 10 Exam Results? Where to Check Marks? Here Is Everything You Should Know.

JAC released the admit card for class 8 exam 2020 on December 30, 2019. The JAC 8th exam 2020 was held on January 24. The results once announced will be made available on the official website of Jharkhand board for candidates to check the marks. It is important to note here that the online results are only for the provisional purpose, and the mark sheet will be distributed by schools.

How to Check JAC 8th Results 2020?

Visit the official website; jac.jharkhand.gov.in .

. Once declared, the board will activate, ‘JAC 8th Result 2020’ link.

After clicking the activated result link, enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit the details.

Your JAC 8th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download your scorecard for reference.

The students will get the result based on grades. Those who score 80% or above will get A+ grade, those who score more than 60% will get A, and those who secure more than 45% will get grade B. Besides, C and D grade will be given to students scoring 33% or below.