Even after the constant campaigning by students online, urging the government to postpone the exams because of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is determined to conduct the entrance examinations. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will start from tomorrow, September 1 and continue till September 6. NTA has increased the number of exam centres from 570 to 660, and it has also made arrangements to ensure social distancing is followed inside the exam hall. As the exam is knocking your mind, there are some entry rules that have been changed. What is the list of the items allowed inside the exam hall? What are items, not permitted at the exam hall? In this article, we will know NTA’s revised guidelines for JEE Main 2020 exam. NEET, JEE 2020: Students Want Exams to be Held at Any Cost, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Items Allowed at JEE Main Exam Hall

Admit card is the most important document, and students will not be allowed inside the exam hall without it.

Government IDs like Aadhar card, passport, driver license, etc. to be carried along with the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

Because of the pandemic, NTA has permitted students to carry their own ballpoint. Students are allowed to carry transparent ballpoint pen inside the JEE Main 2020 exam hall.

Additional passport size photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

The picture uploaded on the examination form should be the one that students should carry during the exam.

A small bottle of personal hand sanitizer. It is also important to note here that sanitizers will be provided at the exam venue for students at multiple points.

A transparent water bottle would also be allowed inside the examination hall.

Items Not Allowed Inside JEE Main Exam Hall

Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic item. Hence, they should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery and ornaments.

They are also not allowed to carry their cellphones and watches.

Candidates cannot cover their heads by a cap, dupatta, etc, unless it is a customary dress for which they have prior permission.

No handbags, gadgets or electronic communication devices are allowed within the exam hall.

About 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020. Students have been requesting the government to postpone the entrance exam in fear of the pandemic; however, NTA in its latest notification confirmed that no change of dates at the moment is possible and exams will be conducted as per the decided schedule.

