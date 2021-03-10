Ghaziabad, March 10: Pal Agarwal, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main topper of Uttar Pradesh, is not satisfied with her percentile. Pal Agarwal will retake the exam in April to secure the 100 percentile. She ranked fourth among the female candidates across India. Agarwal secured 99.98 percentile in the JEE Main February exam.

Speaking to CNN News18, The UP JEE topper said that she would now start "targeted preparations" and will focus on "weak points". Agarwal now plans to take mock tests for improving her "test-taking" skills. She will go through her note to revise the syllabus. JEE Main 2021 February Result Declared by NTA; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"I love to pursue research, and IISc Bangalore would be a good option for that since I am a KVPY fellow, I am eligible for admission, but I am also considering studying aeronautical engineering from IIT-Bombay and am aiming to crack JEE Advanced with a good rank for that," the media house quoted Agarwal as saying. She exuded confidence in cracking the JEE Advanced test.

Agarwal is a student of Seth Anandram Japuria school in Ghaziabad's Vasundhra. She had even got an All India Rank 1 in French Olympiad in class 6 and was invited by the French Embassy for an education trip. The UP JEE Main topper is also learning aerial dance since class 5. JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry Announces Relaxation in Admission Criteria for NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Tech Institutions; Waives Off 75% Eligibility Criteria for Class 12 Students.

Notably, in the results announced on March 8, six students have secured a 100 percentile score in the JEE Main February exam. Students who have secured a 100 percentile score are Saket Jha of Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh from Chandigarh, Pravar Kataria and Rimjhim Das from Delhi-NCR, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Anant Krishna from Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).