New Delhi, Sep 7: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into 10 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with leading institutions from different parts of the world.

These international partnerships have been established as part of the Law School's Covid-19 Academic Action Plan.

C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global Law School explained that: "The motivation behind establishing these partnerships is to provide outstanding opportunities for the students of JGLS to pursue international legal education with our partner institutions. The vision of JGU and JGLS since our founding has been to constantly raise the bar when it comes to providing global legal education to our students".

He added, "The institutional opportunities created by JGU and JGLS have resulted in exchange programmes, immersion programmes, dual degree programmes and short-term study abroad programmes for our students. We are committed to making sure that the Covid-19 global pandemic does not undermine our efforts to build international collaborations for the benefit of our students. Rather the school has exploited the potentialities of blended learning and hybrid education to help the students of JGLS to continue to yield the benefits of international collaborations through technological interface."

JGLS has established international collaborations with 10 leading institutions in eight countries: Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal and the US. These international collaborations range from shared blended learning and hybrid teaching (including module-sharing in courses), technology-enabled-resource sharing through library-to-library collaborations, joint webinars and conferences, joint research, LLB-JD and LLB-LLM pathways, and student and faculty exchange and mobility.

The list of JGLS' new partner institutions includes University of Sydney Law School, University of Sydney, Australia, London College of Legal Studies (South) (Affiliate Centre of the University of London), Bangladesh, School of Law, Universidad del Rosario, Colombia, Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas, Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE), Dominican Republic, School of Law and Public Administration, Narxoz University, Kazakhstan, Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, Suleyman Demirel University, Kazakhstan, Department of International Law, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Ala-Too International University, Kyrgyzstan, Kathmandu School of Law (Affiliate of Purbanchal University), Nepal, Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Pace University, USA and Beasley School of Law, Temple University, USA.

Many of these new collaborations provide university wide opportunities for students and faculty members at JGU and the partner institutions.

Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS, pointed out, "The pandemic prompted us to reimagine our existing collaborations. Our partner institutions have responded very positively and constructively to our proposals, showing remarkable resilience. We are glad that the pandemic will not deprive our students of the opportunities internationalisation has been providing them."

Malvika Seth, Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean (International Collaborations), JGLS, added, "The need for internationalising legal education has become more significant now than ever, to help prepare future lawyers for the construction of a just and equitable post Covid-19 world. We hope that new modes of collaboration, including digital learning models, will allow global engagement to flourish and contribute to our students' expertise."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).