Srinagar, February 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Saturday released the admit cards for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates can download the JKPSC PO Main admit cards from the official website of the commission - jkpsc.nic.in. The hall tickets can be downloaded by the aspirants using their application form number.

The JKPSC PO Main exam 2021 is scheduled to take place on February 14 between 12 noon to 3 pm. Notably, Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards upto February 10 can approach the commission office in Jammu and Srinagar.

Here Are Steps To Download The JKPSC Mains Admit Cards 2021:

Visit the official website - jkpc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link – “Download admit cards for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2021”.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials, including the application form number.

Click on submit.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit cards. A hall ticket contains details, like the address of the examination centre mentioned in the admit card, reporting time and other important information regarding the exam. Aspirants should visit the official website for any further information regarding the examination.

