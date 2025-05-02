Bengaluru, May 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC Result 2025 today, May 2, at 11:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can check their scores online through the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year, over 8.9 lakh students took the exams conducted between March 21 and April 4 across the state.

To view their results, students must enter their registration number and date of birth on the result portal. In addition to online access, results can also be obtained via SMS by typing KAR10 [space] Registration Number and sending it to 56263.

How To Check KSEAB 10th Class Result Online

Students can follow these steps to check their SSLC Exam-1 results online:

Visit the official website: https://karresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled "2025 SSLC Exam-1 Result"

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click Submit to view your result

Download and take a printout of your provisional marksheet

Students may also access the website https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in for result-related updates.

The board will also release key statistics, including the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and the names of toppers. Students are advised to verify all details on their marksheet and contact their schools or the board in case of any discrepancies.

Those unsatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or rechecking once the application process begins. KSEAB has also implemented a three-tier exam system, offering additional chances through Exam-2 and Exam-3, which are tentatively scheduled for June and July 2025.

Students should keep their credentials ready and stay tuned to the official websites for the direct result link, which will be activated once the results are announced.

