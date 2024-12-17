Bengaluru, December 17: Provisional results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 have been released by the Karnataka Government, and candidates can now check their scores on the official website. The results are available for all candidates who appeared for the exam, which was held on November 24, 2024. To access the provisional results, candidates must visit the official KSET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The results will display the candidates’ marks along with the merit list based on their performance in the exam. AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets From allindiabarexamination.com.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has also provided a link to submit objections if candidates find any discrepancies in their provisional mark sheet. Candidates who wish to challenge their provisional results can submit their objections on the official website by 12:30 PM on December 19, 2024. Any objections submitted without supporting documents will not be considered. The objections will be reviewed by KEA, and the final results will be released after addressing all concerns.

Steps to Download KSET 2024 Provisional Results:

Go to the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/.

On the homepage, select "Admission" and then click on the "Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET - 2024)" option.

In the new window, find and click on the "KSET 2024 Provisional Result Link" to open the result page.

Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on "Submit," and your provisional result will be displayed. You can then download and save the result for future reference.

After reviewing the objections, the KEA will release the final subject-wise results. The KSET 2024 exam, conducted on November 24, 2024, was held in two shifts for a total of 300 marks, with Paper 1 covering 100 marks and Paper 2 covering 200 marks. The final answer key and results are expected to be published soon.

