Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Board Exam 2020 Update: Class 10, 12 Remaining Papers to Be Held From May 21, Check Details Here

The wait is over for class 10 and class 12 students in Kerala. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the board exam 2020 dates for remaining papers of School Leaving Certificate (Class 10, SSLC) and Higher Secondary (Class 11, and12). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the remaining papers for Kerala SSLC and Plus Two board exams 2020 would be conducted from May 21 to May 29 and the preparations for the same has been started. The DHE also notified that the evaluation process of Kerala board exams 2020 which were already held on the scheduled time would start from May 13, 2020. The board has further decided not to conduct the exams for class 8 and class 9 students. SSC and HSC Board Exam Results 2020 Date: Evaluation Process Starts in Maharashtra Amid Lockdown, Class 10 and 12 Results Expected by June 10.

“Public Examination Board is making preparations for conducting deferred public examinations -- class 10, Plus One and Plus Two -- to be completed between May 21 and May 29,” Vijayan was quoted saying in reports. In a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India, the central government announced lockdown. The process also cancelled and postponed state and central board exams, recruitment tests and entrance examinations. Kerala board also postponed it's then-ongoing examinations for students’ safety. After a long wait, the DHE finally updated students with new examination dates for both SSLC class 10 and Plus Two class 12 remaining papers. Candidates are advised to do their revisions and prepare themselves for the rest of the board examinations 2020. Goa Board SSC, HSSC 2020 Exam Dates Announced.

Due to the prevailing circumstances, the re-opening of schools in Kerala was also delayed. The Chief Minister also confirmed that schools are set to open from June 1, 2020, after the summer vacations end.