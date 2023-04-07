Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 at uppsc.up.nic.in. Agra girl Divya Sikarwar has secured the top rank. Out of the top 10 ranks, eight have been secured by women candidates. The UPPSC PCS main exam was held from September 27 to October 1, 2022 in centres at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad districts. CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here’s How to Check.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Result

प्रयागराज ➡️यूपी पीसीएस 2022 का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी ➡️दिव्या सिकरवार ने यूपी पीसीएस 2022 में किया टॉप ➡️आगरा की रहने वाली हैं दिव्या सिकरवार ➡️दूसरे स्थान पर लखनऊ की प्रतीक्षा पांडेय ➡️तीसरे स्थान पर बुलंदशहर की नम्रता सिंह ➡️चौथे स्थान पर उत्तराखंड की आकांक्षा गुप्ता… pic.twitter.com/JarkjMtLtV — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 7, 2023

