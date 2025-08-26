Key developments driving market attention include the government’s stake conversion in Vodafone Idea, strategic targets set by IREDA for FY26, and the NCLT sanctioning Tata Motors’ Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Public sector banks are also under the spotlight with Goldman Sachs appointed as advisor for upcoming stake sales. Additionally, Muthoot Finance (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN) expanded its housing finance operations, and IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) appointed a new MD & CEO, reinforcing investor focus on these companies ahead of Tuesday’s trading session. TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on August 26:

IREDA (NSE: IREDA): Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has set a revenue target of INR 8,200 crore for FY26, following a performance-based MoU with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA): The government now holds a 49% stake after converting dues into equity under the 2021 relief package. Management control remains with Vodafone’s team, says Minister of State for Communications. Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS): NCLT Mumbai approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Tata Motors and its subsidiaries, covering commercial and passenger vehicle segments. Sai Life Sciences (NSE: SAILIFE): Private equity investor TPG Asia plans to sell up to 14.72% stake via block deals, valued at nearly INR 2,500 crore, at a 5% discount to last closing price. UltraTech Cement (NSE: ULTRACEMCO): Potential GST rationalisation from 28% to 18% could benefit pan-India players, boosting demand and impacting pricing dynamics. Ambuja Cements (NSE: AMBUJACEM): Like UltraTech, stands to gain from proposed GST cut on cement, improving affordability and potentially expanding volumes across India. Life Insurance Corporation of India (NSE: LICI): SEBI approved LIC’s reclassification as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank, continuing its bancassurance operations. RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL): Following multiple contract wins, the PSU expects steady growth in the telecom business and faster expansion in its project segment. Muthoot Finance (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN): The NBFC infused INR 200 crore into its housing finance unit, Muthoot Homefin, to expand operations across 250+ cities. IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK): Rajiv Anand assumed charge as MD & CEO, approved for a three-year term by the Board, strengthening leadership amid strategic developments.

Indian markets closed higher on August 25, driven by gains in banking, telecom, and auto stocks, as Nifty reclaimed the 24,950–25,000 zone. Positive corporate developments, including equity infusions and strategic approvals, supported investor sentiment. Key sectors like cement and NBFCs also showed resilience amid ongoing global trade concerns. The upbeat momentum hints at cautious optimism heading into Tuesday’s session.

