Mumbai, April 7: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday declared the results for the Class 5 examination. The Punjab Board announced PSEB Class 5th examination results on April 6 at 3 pm. However, the link to check the PSEB Class 5th results was activated today at 10 am. Students can their PSEB Class 5th results here.

Students who appeared for PSEB Class 5th examination can check their results by visiting the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also check their PSEB Class 5th Examination Result 2023 at indiaresults.com. Kerala Samastha Result 2023: Kerala Madarasa Public Examination Results Declared at samastha.in; Know Steps to Check Scores and Direct Link.

Steps To Check PSEB Class 5th Result 2023:

Visit the official site of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023" link

A new tab will open

Next, enter using your log in credentials

Click on submit

Your result PSEB Class 5th Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Dr Virinder Bhatia, vice chairman of the Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Class 5th exam results yesterday virtually. While announcing the PSEB Class 5th exam results, the board said that girls performed better than boys this year.

The girls recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.74 percent while the boys scored a pass percentage of 99.65 percent. The overall pass percentage of the PSEB Class 5th Examination is 99.69 percent. Jaspreet Kaur, Navdeep Kaur, and Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal took first place this year in the PSEB Class 5th Examination while the Barnala district topped among all other districts of the state with 99.86 percent.

