Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, New Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon Online at mahacet.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Maharashtra government has once again postponed the state Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to MCA courses. The MAH MCA CET 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on April 30. However, due to the extension of coronavirus lockdown, the exam has been postponed until further notice. In addition, CET also has extended application deadline for other entrance exams like, MAH B.P.Ed. CET, 2020, MAH B.Ed. M.Ed. Integrated Course CET 2020, MAH M.P.Ed. CET 2020, MAH BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. Integrated Course CET 2020 and MAH M.Ed. CET 2020. The candidates are advised to keep a track with the latest announcements that are updated on the official website; mahacet.org. JEE Main, NEET 2020 Updates: NTA Extends Application Correction Window for the Exams Till May 3.

Earlier the Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 exam was to be conducted on March 28, 2020, which was postponed to April 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Now, the state government has decided to postpone it even further. “MAH-MCA CET 2020, which was scheduled on 30th April 2020 has been postponed till further orders. Kindly visit website (mahacet.org) for regular updates and notices,” reads the official notice. It is expected that the MCA CET 2020 exam dates will be announced once the lockdown is lifted. As of now, the country entered its second phase of lockdown which will continue till May 3, 2020, in a hope to contain the spread.

Many entrances, school and other recruitment exams were postponed amid the extension of lockdown. Maharashtra has registered the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with more than 2600 cases and 178 deaths.