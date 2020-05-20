National Test Abhyaas App Launched for JEE Main and NEET Candidates, Here’s What You Should Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the National Test Abhyaas App in preparations for competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Students will get 3 hours question paper each day for both JEE Main and NEET to practise and score efficiently in the entrance exams. The Abhyaas App was launched in the advice of HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The mock tests can be accessed for free. In addition, students will get a test report on this NTA mock test app so that they can analyse their strength and weaknesses in mock tests and perform better during the final exams. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

“After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently,” Dr Pokhriyal tweeted announcing the move.

Here's Pokhriyal's Tweet

After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently. pic.twitter.com/YHm8StNrGR — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

Attending mock tests has become difficult these days. Because of the ongoing lockdown, many educational institutions and NTA’s Test Practice Centers (TPCs) are closed. This is why developing an app for easy access to candidates is a fine idea. At present, the National Test Abhyaas App works on Android-based smartphones and tablets and will soon be available on iOS. Candidates will have to sign up and register themselves with basic details and create a free account. Once the details are submitted, they can start accessing free mock tests for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

JEE Main 2020 will be held between July 18 and July 23. NEET 2020 will be held on July 26, and JEE Advanced 2020 will be held on August 23. These exams were postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.