NBEMS Exam Calendar 2026 Released: NEET-PG, NEET-SS, FMGE and DNB Revised Schedule Out

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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an updated tentative examination calendar for its upcoming cycle, revising schedules for several key postgraduate medical exams and providing an early provisional timeline for NEET-SS 2026.

The revised calendar covers a broad range of important examinations including the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final exams, Diplomate of National Board (DNB) finals, NBEMS diploma examinations, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG). The board has also outlined an expected examination window for NEET-SS 2026, offering much-needed clarity for aspirants who are actively planning their preparation strategies.

Key Dates to Note

As per the updated tentative calendar, the NEET-PG 2026 examination is scheduled for August 30, 2026, a Sunday. The FMGE December 2026 session is slated to be conducted on January 9, 2027, a Saturday. These indicative dates give candidates a clearer window to structure their study plans and preparation timelines well in advance. How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

DrNB Final Exam Schedule Revised

The schedule for DrNB final examinations for specific trainee batches, which was initially announced on April 10, 2026, has now been revised. NBEMS has clarified that tentative dates for all other examinations notified earlier remain unchanged, with the exception of the updated DrNB schedule and the newly added NEET-SS 2026 timelines. CBSE Rolls Out Curriculum on Computational Thinking, AI for Classes 3-8 From 2026-27 Academic Session.

Dates Are Provisional

Despite releasing the updated calendar, NBEMS has emphasised that the entire schedule remains provisional in nature. Exact dates and detailed examination information will be officially confirmed through individual information bulletins, which will be published on the board's official website in due course.

Candidates are strongly advised to regularly monitor the NBEMS official portal for updates regarding application forms, detailed notifications and any further revisions to the examination schedule.

The release of this revised calendar is expected to help medical aspirants across India plan their preparation more effectively while awaiting final official confirmations from the board.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Telegraph), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).