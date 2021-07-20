NBSE Result 2021: The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE on Tuesday declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2021 results online. The NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result 2021 can be checked at the Nagaland Board's official website nbsenl.edu.in. The NBSE result 2021 can also checked at nbsenagaland.com. CBSE Class 10 Results Date And Time Update: Results To Be Declared Today? No Official Confirmation Yet; Know Details And How To Check Scores.

According to reports, after the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result declaration, the NBSE will soon issue marksheets or passing certificates to all registered institutions. Centre Superintendents will receive the documents only after July 28 and will be responsible for their distribution. Below are the steps to check Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC exam result 2021 online.

NBSE Result 2021: How to Check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results at nbsenl.edu.in

Visit the official website of NBSE - nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the link which reads "HSLC-2021" or "HSSLC-2021"

You will redirect to a new page of the NBSE's website

Enter required information

Your Nagaland Board HSLC or HSSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

NBSE Result 2021: How to Check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results Via SMS

Students can also check their NBSE result 2021 via SMS service. For Nagaland HSLC result 2021, send an SMS in this format: NB10(space)roll number. Similarly, for HSSLC result, send an SMS in this format: NB12(space)roll number. The SMS should be sent to 5676750.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).