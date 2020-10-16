New Delhi, October 16: A student of Odisha has scripted history by scoring cent per cent marks in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The candidate, identified as Shoyeb Aftab, scored 100 percent marks, achieving the perfect score of 720. With this record, he also achieved the All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG exams. NEET 2020 Merit List: Here's How to Check Your Result and AIR Merit List Online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Local media reports claimed that Aftab is a resident of Rourkela district of Odisha. He had travelled to Kota in Rajasthan to attain coaching for the NEET exams. Several students of Odisha and other parts of India travel to Kota annually to prepare for the medical and engineering entrance examinations.

Aftab's achievement was lauded on social media by lawmaker Achyuta Samanta. "Congratulate Odisha son Shoyeb Aftab from Rourkela on topping NEET 2020 examination by securing full marks. It is a moment of pride for Odisha. Best wishes. God bless," the Kandhamal MP said.

See Achyuta Samanta's Tweet

Congratulate Odisha son Shoyeb Aftab from Rourkela on topping #NEET 2020 examination by securing full marks. It is a moment of pride for Odisha. Best wishes. God bless. #NEET2020result pic.twitter.com/kh9ZYqNFj9 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) October 16, 2020

The NEET exams, which nearly 14 lakh students across the nation had attempted, was held on September 13. For students, who missed the examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a re-exam was held on October 14. The results were declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body in-charge of conducting the exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).