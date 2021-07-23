The Union Government does not have any plan to suspend the NEET and other common entrance examinations. The NEET- (PG) & NEET- (UG) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on 11th September 2021 and 12th September 2021 respectively.

The examination shall be conducted with all due precautions and following all protocol including maintaining COVID appropriate behavior. Further, the following additional protective measures for the candidates and examination personnel are proposed towards the safe conduct of the exam: NEET (UG) 2021 Date Announced; Examination to Held on September 12, Registration Process to Begin From 5 PM Tomorrow.

The number of Examination Centers have been increased across the country to avoid crowding and long travel by the candidates. Admit cards being issued to the candidates will bear a Covid e-pass for facilitating easy movement of the candidates. Staggered entry and exit of candidates from Exam Centers. All candidates will be checked at the entry point for recording of temperature. Candidates detected with above normal temperature, will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab created for this purpose. Use of face mask shall be compulsory for the candidates and they will be provided with a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and hand sanitizer. Measures will be taken to control crowd outside the examination center.

The domain of exams in respect of arts and science lies with the concerned Universities / States.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.

