New Delhi, September 11: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the Undergraduate exam will be conducted tomorrow, September 12, 2021, across various centres in India. The NEET-UG 2021 exam will also be conducted in Kuwait City and Dubai. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released comprehensive guidelines. These guidelines will help in checking unfair practices during the examination. NEET (UG) 2021 Date Announced; Examination to Held on September 12.

As per guidelines, candidates need to follow a dress code. Applicants are not allowed to wear light clothes with long sleeves. Both male and female candidates can only wear half-sleeved shirts or tops. The NTA asked candidates to avoid wearing zip pockets, embroidered clothes, jewellery, jeans with big pockets and zip pockets. Aspirants wearing traditional clothes need to come an hour before the start of the exam.

The NTA prohibits students from bringing bits of paper, geometry box eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen and written pad to the examination centre. Mobile phones, earphones, health bands and other electronic items. Students should also not carry wallets, goggles, wristwatches, food items, cameras and Bluetooth devices. NEET-UG Exam to Be Conducted on September 5, 2021? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Public Notice.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link “Download Admit Card of NEET (UG)- 2021'

A new login page will open

Enter your login details

Click on “Submit” and download NEET UG admit cards.

The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. Keeping in view the coronavirus situation, the exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. Last year there were 3,862 centres. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of their admit cards to the examination centres. Candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to enter examination centres. After the exam, candidates should handover their admit cards to invigilators.

