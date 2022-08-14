TS PGECET 2022 answer key has been released. Osmania University, Hyderabad has released Telangana State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 answer key on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates are informed that they can raise objections on the TS PGECET answer key online. The objection raising link has been activated and the deadline to raise objections will end on August 17, 2022 till 5 pm. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

TS PGECET answer key 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Answer Key', 'Response Sheets,' and/or 'Objection link.

Step 3: After being redircted to another page, candidates will have to enter their login credentials, as asked.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TS PGECET Answer Key, Response Sheets 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download the key

Step 6: Take its printout for future references

TS PGECET is a state-level competitive exam for admission to PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses. Osmania University conducts the test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

