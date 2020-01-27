Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Child Environmental Activist Doesn't Want to Be Called 'Greta of India' And Rightly So!

Licypriya Kangujam, child environmental activist (Photo Credits: Twitter)

An eight-year-old child activist from North-East India's Manipur region has been fighting against the challenge of climate change, urging global leaders to take immediate action to save the planet. Her efforts have given her a tag of "Greta Thunberg of India" but she has urged people to not make that comparison. Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who has gained global recognition for her campaign on climate change. But factually, it was Licpriya Kangujam who started campaigning before Greta for the same cause. Kangujam posted a series of tweets in which she called Greta Thunberg her inspiration but asked people to give her, her own identity. Greta Thunberg's Tweet on #2019in5Words is a Chilling Warning About Climate Change Crisis.

Licpriya Kangujam is an 8-year-old who first started voicing the issue in Mongolia in United Nations Event. Her movement for saving the climate from a crisis is called as the "Child Movement" or "Bachpan Andolan." She urged all the world leaders to take immediate climate action. While she has continuously worked since then, she got a bit of fame only when she spent a week in front of the Parliament House of India on July 21, 2019. She dropped out of her school for continuing her work for the cause and calling her "Greta of India" only steals away her identity and hard work. She voiced the same concern in a series of tweets and wrote, "If you call me “Greta of India”, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story." 5 Inspiring Kids Who Are Working Hard to Make the World a Better Place.

Here Are Tweets by Licpriya Kangujam on Comparison With Greta Thunberg:

Dear Media, Stop calling me “Greta of India”. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have common goal but I have my own identity, story. I began my movement since July 2018 even before Greta was started. pic.twitter.com/3UEqCVWYM8 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

When She Dropped Out of School

I even dropped out my school since February 2019 (before Grade 1 final exam) when I was just 7 years old due to my protests every week in front of the Parliament House of India. I sacrificed so much of my life in this tender age is not to called me “Greta of India”. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

Don't Steal Her Identity

If you call me “Greta of India”, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

Licypriya Kangujam has been actively working for the cause ever since. She was one of the youngest speakers at the 2019 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, where she shared the stage with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Kangujam has campaigned and voiced for dealing the climate change in over 21 countries. She began a climate strike with more than 50,000 children in Africa in September 2019. She also started the "Great October March 2019" at India Gate to request on passing the climate law in India. She has received the best of accolades for her work which include the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, World Children Peace Prize and the title Rising Star. She continues to strive for what she believes in and stealing her identity and giving it a name of another campaigner is clearly unfair.