New Delhi, April 11: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card for the NEET-PG 2021 on Monday, April 12. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates can visit the website at nbe.edu.in to download their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate 2021 admit cards, once released. NEET PG 2021 Exam Schedule and Date: Computer Based Exam Will be Conducted on April 18.

The examination is being conducted for the admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma Courses for the upcoming academic session, 2021-22. It is mandatory for the students to qualify the NEET-PG examination for entry to the said courses under various colleges, institutions and universities across the country. SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2021 Admit Cards Released on Official Website; Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets Online From ssc.nic.in.

Here Is How You Can Download NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Once Released:

Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in

Click on 'NEET PG 2021' tab on the home page

Click on the link available to download the NEET PG 2021 admit card

Login by entering your credentials on the new web page that has opened.

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Aspirants are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should contact the relevant authorities immediately. The NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 18 and the results will be declared on May 31.

