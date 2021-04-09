New Delhi, April 8: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the SSC CHSL admit cards 2021 on its official website. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I will be conducted from April 12 to 17 across the country. Candidates can download the admit card from ssc.nic.in. The examination will be comprised of objective-type questions. SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results Declared Online at Official Website - ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link to Check Result.

The CHSL Tier I exam will be conducted for posts, including Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators. Aspirants clearing the exam will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 Dates Announced, Check Full Timetable Here.

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of regional SSCs.

On the home page, click on SSC CHSL admit card 2020 link.

Aspirants are required to enter their login credentials.

Admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Admit Cards of Various SSC Exams:

SSCER – Admit Card

SSCKKR – Admit Card

SSCNER – Admit Card

SSCNR – Admit Card

SSCSR - Admit Card

SSCNWR - Admit Card

SSCCR - Admit Card

SSCMPR - Admit Card

SSCWR - Admit Card

The admit card contains information about the reporting time, examination centre and other important guidelines about the exam. Notably, the exam date of Tier II is yet to be announced. Selection to SSC CHSL posts will be made through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test.

