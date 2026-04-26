The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2026 shortly on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting https://neet.nta.nic.in once the link is activated.

As per the official schedule, NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm at exam centres across the country. The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without it. CBSE Class 12 Results Digilocker: How To Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in and via DigiLocker.

NEET UG is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions to be attempted in 180 minutes.

The NEET UG admit card 2026 will include crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, gender, category, exam date, reporting time, and exam timing. It will also mention the test centre number, name, and complete address. Candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket. How To Check CUET PG Results 2026.

Along with the admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid government-issued photo ID proof and passport-size photographs to the exam centre. The hall ticket will also contain important exam day instructions that must be followed strictly.

Candidates are advised to regularly check neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates and announcements regarding the admit card release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).