The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has started the registration process for Round 2 of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 from today, February 16. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice filling facility will be available from February 17 to February 21, 2022. The choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on February 21. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 24 to 25. The round 2 NEET UG counselling result will be declared on February 26.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here are the steps to Register for Round 2

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin, and click on the "sign-in" option. Now, fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the required registration fee and submit the form. Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.

Earlier, the MCC released the round 1 seat allotment result on February 2. The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. The selected candidates take admission on the basis of the merit list.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in .

