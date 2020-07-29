New Delhi, July 29: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday renamed the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The MHRD will now be renamed as 'Ministry of Education'. According to a tweet by ANI, the announcement in this regard will be made later in the day today. Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet had approved the new education policy.

With the new change, the new National Education Policy (NEP) will replace the existing National Policy on Education. The NEP was first formulated in 1986 and last modified in 1992. According to reports, the Committee, which drafted the new education policy, had proposed to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as Ministry of Education (MoE).

Here's the tweet:

Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) renamed as Ministry of Education. The announcement to be made later today. pic.twitter.com/shM4QrDg6m — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

In 2019, the National Education Plan 2019 (draft) had proposed changes in the system of education. A report by NDTV states that the draft policy had also proposed extension of Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children of ages 3 to 18 and also seeks to reduce content load in school education curriculum.

