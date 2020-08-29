NORCET 2020: The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 has been postponed. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts NORCET to recruit nursing officers. The exam was scheduled to be held on September 1. However, AIIMS deferred the examination and now NORCET 2020 will be held on September 8. AIIMS said the exam is deferred e to facilitate the allocation of centres as per the choice of the candidates, to the maximum extent possible. NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

"It is for the information of all concerned that the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 for the recruitment of Nursing Officer, Store Keeper (Drugs) & Store Keeper (General), which were scheduled on 01st September 2020 (Tuesday) have been postponed and will now held on 08th September 2020 (Tuesday)," read the latest order. "The Admit Card with new timing and venue shall be uploaded soon for download," it added.

Candidates appearing for the NORCET 2020 can visit aiimsexams.org to download admit cards, when it is available, and for latest updates. Thorugh NORCET, a total of 3803 vacancies will be filled in AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS. No vacancies have been notified in AIIMS Telangana, AIIMS Bathinda and AIIMS Bhopal.

Candidates with B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/ Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute and registered as Nurses & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council are eligible for the NORCET.

Candidates with Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council and registered as Nurses and Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council and have two years' experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification can also apply.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).