Mumbai, June 29: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha released the Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 on June 28. Students who will be appearing for the Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam can visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in to check and download their hall ticket.

The Odisha Board has also released the admit card for the Correspondence course of Class 10. This year, the Odisha Class 10 Supplementary examination will begin on July 3. In order to download the Odisha HSC supplementary exam admit card, students are advised to keep their personal details such as name and father's name handy.

Steps To Download Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details

Now click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

As per the Odisha Board, the exam pattern includes 50 marks of multiple choice questions (MCQs) which candidates have to answer in the OMR sheet. Besides 30 marks of the paper will be subjective type and has to be answered in question cum answer booklet. The examination booklet will have 100 percent weightage for the final results of the candidates.

Here's the direct link to download Odisha HSC supplementary exams admit card. The Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam is being held for students who could not clear the Odisha 10th final exams which were conducted earlier this year. Candidates appearing for the Odisha HSC supplementary exams must remember to carry a printout of their admit card and school ID in order to appear for the examination at the exam centre.

