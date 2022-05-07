Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited online application for 198 vacancies of Police Constable under India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing. The last date for the submission of the online application form is Wednesday, May 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in after 'One Time Registration'.

Candidates who have already registered can apply through their profile. NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Managerial Posts on nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here

Kerala PSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 198 vacancies of Police Constable in India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing.

Kerala PSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years as on January 1, 2022. No relaxation in age will be allowed for any special category. Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and Other Posts at canmoney.in; Check Details Here

Kerala PSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have pass in SSLC or its equivalent. No relaxation in qualification will be allowed for any special category.

Kerala PSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates must register as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION with the official Website of Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in before applying for the post. Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their User-ID and Password.

