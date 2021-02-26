New Delhi, February 26: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday released RBI Grade B 2021 Admit Card for the phase 1 examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B examination 2021 will be conducted on March 6 at various centres across the country. IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2021 Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 322 vacancies for officers position in Grade ‘B’ (DR)- General, Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. Aspirants can access the sample questionnaire on the RBI website. ATMA Admit Card 2021 Released by Association of Indian Management Schools; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - atmaaims.com.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in.

Click on “Opportunities” section flashing on the homepage.

Click on the link - “Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I-Paper-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021” or on the link –“Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (General)-2021”.

A new web page will be opened.

Aspirants should enter login credentials and captcha code.

Click on the submit tab .

Download the admit card and take its and print out for future reference.

Admit cards will contain information about the examination centre, reporting time and other important details about the exam. Meanwhile, RBI Grade B 2021 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held on April 1, 2021, for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM (tentative), the exam will be on March 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).