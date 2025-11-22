Mumbai, November 22: Many people are wondering if November 8, the fourth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They also also curious to know if banks are open or closed today, a Saturday, as the general perception is that banks remain closed for business every Saturday. It's essential to be aware of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar so that you can plan bank visits and complete pending financial transactions.

According to the RBI's holiday list for November 2025, banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including regional and national holidays. In addition to this, RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Scroll below to know if Saturday, November 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not, and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is November 22 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Suppose you're wondering if November 22 is a bank holiday, then worry not, as we have got you covered. As per the RBI's November bank holiday list, November 22 is a bank holiday as it falls on the second Saturday of the month, and banks remain closed for business on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. This means all public and private banks will remain closed today, Saturday, November 22, across the country, as it is the second Saturday of the month. Did Reserve Bank of India Direct All Banks To Migrate to the '.bank.in' Domain? PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is True.

Despite being a bank holiday, people can opt for digital banking services on November 22, such as online banking, ATMs, UPI, NEFT's among other services, which will continue to remain operational 24/7. The digital banking services will help customers to complete their pending transactions as physical branches will remain closed today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Today, November 22 is a bank holiday and that banks remain closed nationwide on every Saturday of the month. Conclusion : Yes, today, November 22, is a bank holiday. Banks will remain shut across the country for business today, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).