New Delhi, July 9: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday issued a notification regarding the interview schedule of Combined Medical Services Exam 2019. The interview round for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 will begin from July 21 and will continue till August 4. A total of 642 candidates are lined up for the interview. These candidates are shortlisted for interviews after they cleared their written exams.

The shortlisted candidates can check their interview schedule on the official website of the UPSC – www.upsc.gov.in. Then they need to click on the option “Schedule of Medical Examination, Civil Services Examination 2019” displayed on the home page. The entire schedule will open in the new tab. Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020: UPSC Allows Candidates to Change Exam Centres.

The written exam was held on April 10, 2019. The final result is based on the scores of written exam and interview. UPSC conducts Combined Medical Services exam for selection of candidates for various posts, including Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services. Candidates have to mention their choice if they want to disclose their marks the public portals or not.

