The State Bank of India(SBI) has notified vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers posts for the Wealth Management Business. Candidates willing to apply can do so online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers till September 20.

The registration process began yesterday, August 31.

Through the recruitment, a total of 665 vacancies will be filled, 75 of which are for the post of Customer Relationship Executive, 12 for Regional Head, 37 for Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 147 for Senior Relationship Manager, 52 for Investment Officer, 335 for Relationship Manager, 2 for Project Development Manager (Business), 2 for Manager (Business Development), 2 for Central Operations Team - Support and 1 for Manager (Business Process). TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 161 Officer, Assistant Posts At tnpsc.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay fees and intimation charges of Rs 750 while no fees/ intimation charges is applicable for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. SAIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 146 Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee Posts At sailcareers.com; Here’s How to Apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates willing to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the detailed official notification.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS Register and login to apply Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the from and take a print for future reference

