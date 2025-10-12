India national cricket team legend Rohit Sharma was spotted sharing a light, warm moment with a young fan. In a training session ahead of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series, the former Team India captain signed the Mumbai Indians jersey that a young boy was wearing, while being in the sidelines. As Rohit Sharma signed the jersey, the young boy couldn't hold back his tears. Seeing his young fan cry, the 38-year-old batter patted the boy's back, trying to comfort him. After a humble Rohit Sharma patted the young fan's back, the boy left. India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. IND vs AUS 2025: Rohit Sharma Looks Forward to Australian Tour of Three-Match ODI Series, Says ‘Love Playing With Them…’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Comforts Emotional Fan:

A little kid was crying in front of Rohit Sharma while taking his autograph, so Rohit gently patted his back to comfort him.😭❤️🫂 This shows the pure love fans have for @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aTT04xNANi — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025

