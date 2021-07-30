Guwahati, July 30: The Assam Class 10 result has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) today, July 30 at 11 am. Students can check their SEBA HSLC 2021 scores online on the official site of the Assam board-- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. The Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by SEBA owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. To check the SEBA HSLC 2021 result online, students will have to keep ready their examination roll number to download the result.

A digital mark sheet will be issued to students who clear the HSLC exam. Students will have to log in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA to gain access of the exam results. The Assam Class 10 result 2021 can also be checked on mobile apps. Students can download ‘SEBA Results 2021’ mobile app and enter their registration to check the result.

Assam HSLC result 2021: How to check Scores Online

Students have to visit the website sebaonline.org , resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in .

, and . On the websites, search for the ‘HSLC result 2021’ link and click on it

Now submit your roll and number in the space provided and enter the captcha code as shown

Now click on 'Submit' button and wait for the result to be displayed on the screen

The HSLC Assam result 2021 will open on the screen which you can download for future reference.

According to SEBA, there will be no rank list for the top ten students and the highest marks in each subject will not be announced. According to reports, the Class 10 results will be calculated with a 40:40:20 formula where 40 percent marks will come from the Class 9 annual exam and the other 40 percent marks will be from the Class 10 exams.

