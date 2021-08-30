Pune, August 30: The registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2021 will begin tomorrow, i.e. August 31. Interested candidates can apply for the SNAP 2021 online through the official website - snaptest.org. The application link will be available on the official website once the application process begins, reported NDTV. IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins On jam.iitr.ac.in; Check Complete Details Here.

The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune is conducting the SNAP 2021. The exam is scheduled to take place on November 27. The exam is being held for admissions into MBA courses from various institutes affiliated to Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune. The SNAP 2021 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. GATE 2022 Registration Postponed, Candidates Can Now Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in from September 2, 2021.

Here Are Steps to Apply For The SNAP 2021:

Visit the official website - snaptest.org .

. On the home page, click on the link to apply for the exam.

Fill in the application form.

Upload the scanned copy of the required documents.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or institution and should have a minimum of 50 percent marks. Meanwhile, SC/ST candidates must have a minimum of 45 percent marks in their graduation. Applicants appearing for the final year examinations can also appear for the SNAP 2021. However, they will get admission only if they secure the minimum required marks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).