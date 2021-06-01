New Delhi, June 1: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ISC Class 12 board exams 2021 owing to the covid-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also cancelled the Class XII board exams. CISCE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Alternative Assessment Criteria To Be Announced Soon.

"The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken," Dr G Immanuel, Chairman, Council for the CISCE told ANI. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19; PM Narendra Modi Says, Health And Safety of Students is of Utmost Importance.

The CISCE had last week asked its affiliated education institutions to submit data, including marks of Class 12 students in Class and during this session. The board had postponed Class XII examinations which were scheduled from May 4 due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet ministers and the concerned officials.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that the decision on Class 12 exams has been taken in the interest of the students, adding that Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board exams was causing immense anxiety among the students, parents and teachers, which had to come to an end.

The Prime Minister said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment measures, some states have opted for lockdowns.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Finance, Defence, Commerce, Information & Broadcasting, Women & Child Development and Petroleum ministries, the Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments, among other officials.

(With agency inputs)

