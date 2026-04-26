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World WORLD Horror at Seville Fair in Spain: Cable Snaps Mid-Air on ‘Steel Max’ Ride, 4 Injured as Children Left Dangling 300ft High (Watch Video) A terrifying ride malfunction at Seville Fair left two children injured after a cable snapped mid-air on the Steel Max attraction. The capsule slammed into support poles as debris fell, injuring two more. Authorities have sealed the ride and launched an investigation into the incident.

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A terrifying malfunction at the iconic Seville Fair turned a thrill ride into a nightmare after a cable snapped mid-air, leaving two children dangling hundreds of feet above the ground.

The shocking incident unfolded on Friday evening at the fairground’s notorious “Calle del Infierno” or Street of Hell, where the high-speed Steel Max ride suddenly failed during operation. A viral video captured the horrifying moment as the capsule slammed into support poles while stunned onlookers screamed in panic. Terrifying Accident Video: Cable of Slingshot Ride Snaps, Seating Pod Crashes Into Beam Leaving Two Persons Trapped at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park.

Horror at Seville Fair in Spain

WATCH: Slingshot ride breaks loose at fair in Spain, injuring 4 people pic.twitter.com/EP6qC32hUt — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 25, 2026

Ride Turns Into Nightmare Mid-Flight

According to eyewitness footage, the two children were strapped into the capsule and launched skyward at speeds nearing 100mph in a reverse bungee motion. The ride initially appeared normal as the capsule bounced between cables.

However, disaster struck when one of the cables suddenly snapped mid-air. The capsule lost stability, swinging violently before crashing into the structure.

The impact left the children injured while debris from the ride reportedly fell onto the ground, injuring two additional people nearby. Goa Parasailing Horror: Cable Snaps Mid-Air at Baga Beach, Tourist Falls Into Sea; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

Authorities quickly secured the area following the accident. Emergency responders treated four people for minor injuries on-site, while the two children on the ride were later taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.

Officials confirmed that the attraction has been shut down as investigations begin into the cause of the malfunction. Police are reviewing safety documentation and operational protocols of the ride.

What Is the Seville Fair?

The Seville Fair, also known as Feria de Abril, is one of Spain’s most famous cultural events. Dating back to 1847, it features over 1,000 tents, traditional music, dance, food, and a large amusement zone that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Extreme Thrill Ride Raises Safety Concerns

The Steel Max ride is designed to propel riders over 300 feet into the air, exposing them to intense G-forces, rapid acceleration, and moments of weightlessness. While such rides are engineered for safety, this incident has raised fresh concerns over maintenance standards and safety checks at large-scale fairs.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are expected to release more details in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of BNO Desk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).