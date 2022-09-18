The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Notification 2022 on the official site of SSC- ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the SSC CGL Application Form 2022 was scheduled to be released on September 10. The last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022 exam is October 8, 2022.

The application correction process window will open on October 12 and 13, 2022. The Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. Check more details through the office notice.

SSC CGL 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from the fee payment. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to October 9. LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For CTO, CDO And CISO Posts At licindia.in; Here’s How to Apply

SSC CGL 2022: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on SSC CGL 2022 link available on the home page.

Step3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Fill in the application form and upload the documents.

Step 5. Make the payment of the application fees.

Step6. Once done, click on submit. Your application has been submitted. SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Notified for 333 Executive And Non Executive Posts At sailcareers.com; Here’s How to Apply

Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

