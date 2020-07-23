The coronavirus cases are surging across the nation. This has led to cancel many events, including examinations. Many state universities have cancelled the annual exams, and some have postponed to later dates. As per the latest update, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students, except for those in the final year. Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami reported that college and university students would be promoted to the next year without taking the exams for 2019-20. Only final year semester exams will be held, the dates of which are expected to be announced soon. DUET 2020 Date: NTA to Conduct Delhi University Entrance Test From September 6, Check DU Admission Details Online.

The state government had constituted a high-level committee today, July 23 to make decisions about conducting the exams. The state government had formed an 11-member expert panel to finalise the modalities of conducting the semester exams. As per the decision, the first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students, studying in arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from appearing in the exams. The decision has been taken following the guidance of the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The exams are cancelled because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Further details for final year examinations will be announced later. It is not yet revealed how the students whose exams are now cancelled will be evaluated; reports suggest that colleges will be asked to use internal assessments. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

