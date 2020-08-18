New Delhi, August 18: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday reserved decision on all petitions challenging July 6 University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for mandatory exams for final year university students. The apex court has allowed all parties to submit a note on their submissions within three days. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh High Court Stays UGC Examination in the State Until Supreme Court's Order.

The apex court will decide whether there should be final year exams or not. They will also decide whether the states can defer final-year examinations under the National Disaster Management Act. UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

ANI tweet:

Supreme Court reserves judgement on a batch of pleas challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of #COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/86jUdiIKyN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

The bench was headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. In one of the arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that Universities could seek deadline to be pushed, however, cannot confer degrees without holding examinations.

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, a group of 31 students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya and other states have demanded that final year students should be promoted based on their past performances. However, UGC guidelines mandate final year exams by September-end.

