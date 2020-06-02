Unlock 1: BMC Opens Admissions at Its Schools Across Mumbai For Academic Year 2020-21

School | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 2: Days after centre issued guidelines for re-opening activities in non-containment zones, also known as Unlock 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday opened admissions for the academic year 2020 – 2021 at its schools across Mumbai. The BMC education department in a tweet gave the information regarding the admissions. For admission, people can visit official website of the BMC education department - portal.mcgm.gov.in/schools. BMC Conducts Virtual Lottery For Its First CBSE & ICSE Schools Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The BMS education department tweeted, "The admission process is now underway at our schools. With the aim of providing quality education for free, our schools are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities! Kindly spread the word amongst your family & friends. For more information visit http://portal.mcgm.gov.in/schools." Click here for filling admission form:

Tweet by the BMC Education Department:

On April this year, the BMC conducted the live virtual lottery admission system for its first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Schools. The admissions in BMC’s first CBSE school in Jogeshwari and the first ICSE school in Mahim were conducted online due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On April 30, the BMC released a list of selected students for its first CBSE and ICSE Schools. For the Woollen Mill Municipal School in Mahim affiliated to the ICSE board, names of students for Junior KG to class sixth were released by the BMC Education department. For the Poonam Nagar Municipal School in Jogeshwari east which is affiliated to CBSE board, names of 304 students were announced.