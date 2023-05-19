Kolkata, May 19: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), on Friday, announced the Class 10 board examination result for 2023 with the pass percentage being recorded at 86.16 -- marginally lower than 86.60 per cent in the previous year.

Announcing the results WBBSE president Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said that the East Midnapore has recorded the highest pass percentage among all districts at 96.81 per cent, followed by Kalimpong at 94.13 per cent and Kolkata at 93.75 per cent. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Declared: West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results Announced on wbresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

"A total of 6,37,105 candidates appeared for the Class-10 board examination this year, out of which 5,48,909 candidates have qualified. Results of two candidates have been withheld on technical grounds, while examinations for 20 candidates have been cancelled," Gangopadhyay said.

A total of 118 candidates have figured among top ten rankers. The maximum number of candidates coming in the top ten positions had been from the Malda district. "Debdutta Maji of Katwa Durgadas Chaudhurani Higher Secondary Girl's High School in East Burdwan district has secured the first position securing 99.57 per cent," Gangopadhyay said. Odisha 10th Result 2023: BSE Odisha Matric Result Announced at orissaresults.nic.in, Check Details.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated those who have qualified in the board examination this year. "I heartily congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them success. Let the coming days be blessed with success," she said.

