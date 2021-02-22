Kolkata, February 22: The admit card for the recruitment of WBPSC Audit & Account Services Main Exam 2021 was released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission on Monday. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of the WBPSC. - wbpsc.gov.in. WBPRB SI Interview Admit Card 2019 Released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Aspirants who cleared the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Prelims 2019, are eligible to give the mains exam, which is scheduled for February 28, 29 and March 1, 2021. The admit card contains details about the exam centre, reporting time and other guidelines related to the exam. West Bengal Board Exams for Class 10 and 12 Will Be Held in June 2021, Says Education Minister.

Here Are Steps to Follow to Download The Hall Ticket:

Candidates are required to visit the official website .i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

Then click on what’s a new section.

Aspirants need to click on WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2021 on the home screen.

Enter login credentials.

Then click on “Submit”.

After clicking the save button, the hall ticket will be downloaded.

Candidates can take a print out for future use.

Compulsory subjects in the exam are - Genera English, General Knowledge and Auditing. Meanwhile, option papers are divided into three group - A, B, C. Candidates clearing the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains exam will be called for Personality Test.

