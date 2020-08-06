Kolkata, August 6: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development, (Technical Education Division), WEBSCTE has released results of Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination 2020 on Thursday. The Class 12 results are available online at webscte.co.in, wbresults.nic.in. Mumbai University Admissions 2020: First Merit List Released Online at mu.ac.in, Check Cut-Off Marks of Thakur College and KC College.

The examination which was scheduled from March 30 to April 13 was cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis. The assessment of the students was done as per methodology decided by the WEBSCTE. Education Ministry Announces Relaxation in Admission Criteria to B.Arch Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

Here Are Steps to Check West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020:

Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in .

. On the main page, click on the link that says “Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2020”

A new tab will open

Enter your credentials

The results will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for future reference. Last year, the results were announced on May 30, 2019. For more details, students can visit the official website of WEBSCTE.

