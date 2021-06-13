New Delhi, June 13: Leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly and senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passed away in Delhi on Sunday due to heart attack. She has been part of many Congress governments and member of UP legislative council as well. Indira Hridayesh Dies, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Condoles Death of The Congress Leader

She breathed her last in Uttarakhand Sadan and was in Delhi for a meeting.

Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief on the demise saying, "She was very important leader of the state and got the sad news on her demise, her social and political contribution has been inspiring. Condolences to her dear ones."

Check tweet:

उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस पार्टी की एक मज़बूत कड़ी, डॉ इंदिरा हृदयेश जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। वे अंत तक जन सेवा एवं कांग्रेस परिवार के लिए कार्यरत रहीं। उनके सामाजिक व राजनीतिक योगदान प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। उनके प्रियजनों को शोक संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/b8KmeSCoqw — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2021

